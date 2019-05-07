Happy Tuesday! We hope you've had a great start to the week so far.
After a few showers this morning, we are drying out and clouds are moving out of the region.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Tonight sky conditions will remain clear to partly cloudy and with a light wind, we'll be falling into the 30s for tomorrow morning's commute. Some of our northern counties may fall close to the freezing mark, so patchy frost could play a role tonight.
If you've already started planting, it may be a good idea to play it safe tonight and protect your plants.
Here's a look at overnight low temperatures.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.