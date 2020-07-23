Conditions made a great turnaround on Thursday, and it's just the beginning of some gorgeous weather that will take us into the weekend!
Tonight
We'll get to enjoy some sunshine for the first half of our Thursday evening as high pressure settles in over the Great Lakes. The skies will then remain clear throughout the overnight period, giving us a much better shot of viewing Comet NEOWISE after sunset. Look for a fuzzy star between the Big Dipper and the horizon, and break out some binoculars or a telescope for even better viewing!
A bit of patchy fog will be possible late tonight, mainly in locations closer to Lake Huron. Overnight lows will settle in the upper 50s to around 60 with a light northeasterly wind.
Friday
Ending the work week on a high note! High pressure will remain in full control on Friday, and that means a round of mostly sunny skies! A few of us could have to deal with a bit of that patchy fog for the morning drive, but it will burn off quickly.
We'll enjoy comfortably warm conditions in the afternoon, with highs ranging from the upper 70s near Lake Huron to the low 80s around the Tri-Cities and inland locations. Northeast winds will be light at 4-8 mph.
