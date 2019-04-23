Good Tuesday afternoon! What a gorgeous start to the week we had yesterday.
It would be so nice if we could just copy and paste yesterday's forecast right into today, but unfortunately that won't be the case as cooler air has settled into the region.
Today & Tonight
Despite the rain this morning, this system should be a quick hitter. We're already going to begin drying out around lunchtime and should see skies gradually clear up into the evening drive.
Areas near US-127 clear early this afternoon, with the clearing line gradually pushing east.
We've already achieved our high for the day in many areas as temperatures remain mild in the 50s and 60s out the door. Expect these values to fall off a bit more this morning, while remaining pretty steady or rising only a few degrees this afternoon.
Winds will be taking a more northwesterly turn as the morning goes on, staying breezy around 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
We should see skies stay clear into the overnight and winds should relax a bit, allowing our temperatures to fall into the upper 20s to middle 30s overnight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.