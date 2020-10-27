Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope you had a great start to the week and hope your Tuesday is just as nice.
After a mostly cloudy Tuesday, it does appear we'll get some bright skies back in the mix very soon.
Temperatures remained cool and will be below average for much of this week.
And Halloween? That forecast continues to look great.
Here's the latest!
Tonight
Any showers from earlier this afternoon should really begin to wind down into the evening hours tonight and that's where our improvement begins.
Skies will start to clear late tonight and we'll set ourselves up for a beautiful Wednesday.
Lows tonight will be chilly; dropping to near 30 into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday
We set the stage for a nice Wednesday ahead!
High pressure will be in control allowing for plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.
Highs for Wednesday reach into the upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon.
Unfortunately, we watch more an increase in cloud cover going into the later evening and overnight hours.
Lows Wednesday will drop again into the 30s.
Weekend Outlook
We're still a few days away, but your Halloween forecast continues to look like one of our better Halloween years compared to previous years.
Skies trending mostly sunny through the day on Saturday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Those temperatures will fall just a touch for the traditional Trick-Or-Treat times, with 40s and low 50s expected then, too.
We'll continue to keep an eye on things as we go through this week!
Don't forget we "fall back" one hour officially at 2 AM Sunday morning.
Sunday looks a bit more cloudy. Chances for some showers along with some mixing will be possible throughout the day.
Highs Sunday will be slightly cooler compared to Saturday in the 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
