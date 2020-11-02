Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
We got our first taste of winter in many parts of Mid-Michigan as we closed out the weekend.
After a breezy Monday, warmer temperatures and more sunshine is expected going toward the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Skies will continue to overall clear into later this evening and into the overnight hours. Sunset is now officially at 5:25 PM.
Winds going into tonight will begin to diminish into the overnight hours
Lakeshore Flood Warnings will continue through 10 PM for Huron and Tuscola counties, with flooding especially possible in low-lying areas, and areas immediately along the shoreline.
Low temperatures will bottom out in the low to middle 30s, with winds lightening up once again.
Election Day Forecast
Not too bad if your plan is to venture to the polls and cast your vote Tuesday.
Partly to mostly sunny skies will be the theme for most of the day.
Temperatures starting in the 30s for the morning. 50s by the afternoon and early evening.
Winds won't be as strong; from the southwest around 6-12 mph.
Remember the polls are open from 7 AM until 8 PM.
The Week Ahead
The rest of this week should be absolutely beautiful by early November standards.
This will be the week for getting anything done outdoors before we settle into more of a winter pattern.
Overall, temperatures are expected to return into the 50s and 60s by the end of the week.
Conditions staying mainly dry into the upcoming weekend. Plenty of sunshine can be expected.
Stay tuned!
Stay warm, everyone!
