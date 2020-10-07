Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a great week so far and we welcome you to the half-way point!
After some areas received late night rain showers lasting through the morning hours, we are starting to dry out and we will see quite a bit of sunshine once again this afternoon.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Decreasing clouds are expected through the day. It will be beautiful with a mostly sunny to a partly cloudy sky condition starting this afternoon.
It will be breezy with northwesterly winds sustained at 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
This will keep our temperatures a little cooler near the lakeshore and our northern communities. Temperatures will reach the middle to lower 60s near those areas. Elsewhere expect the middle to upper 60s.
Another factor with these winds will be lakeshore flooding. A Lakeshore flood Advisory has been issued for Huron county until 6PM tonight.
This evening will be beautiful for any evening plans. Dress appropriately for temperatures in the lower 60s to upper 50s for this point of the day.
Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will continue overnight with low temperatures dropping into the middle and lower 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
