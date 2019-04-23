Hello Mid-Michigan! Are you ready for some sunshine? If so, you'll enjoy the day Wednesday.
We break down the forecast below.
Tonight
Tonight expect clouds to decrease. Overnight we will be under a mostly clear sky condition. The winds should also relax, allowing our temperatures to fall into the upper 20s to middle 30s overnight.
Wednesday
For the morning hours, temperatures will start chilly. Most of Mid-Michigan will start in the 30s. Thanks to the sunshine that will be in our area for Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the middle 60s. It's going to be a beautiful day, so make sure to take advantage of it.
Winds will be out of the west sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
Overnight Wednesday, clear sky conditions will roll on with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
