Rain has returned to Mid-Michigan yesterday, and that lingered throughout the first part of our Tuesday. Now we are dry and clouds continue to thin out.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening our partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will hold, and temperatures this evening will drop through the 40s.
Overnight low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s with a light wind.
Around midnight, more clouds will roll back in and that will be ahead of our next disturbance.
Wednesday
While the clouds increase overnight, that will give us a cloudy start to our Wednesday. Our next disturbance will be approaching from the west and it will start to impact us for the morning commute. We could be looking at a slick morning drive, so give yourself extra time because we will be dealing with a rain/snow mix. All areas most likely in the morning hours will be impacted from light to moderate snowfall rather than rain.
Any snow accumulations should remain minor with totals staying under an inch and most areas receiving a little more than a dusting.
With our temperatures warming into the middle 40s Wednesday, the snow will transition over to rain by the late morning hours. This system will tapper off shortly after lunch-time.
