It wasn't as warm as last week, but even with returning clouds, it was a good Monday overall. Tuesday's looking even nicer!
Tonight
A few sprinkles or light showers will remain possible until about 8:00 PM, but will transition to steadily clearing skies late this evening and overnight. Low pressure situated over Lake Erie will begin to track away from the state, allowing a wedge of drier air to filter in from the central Plains. That dry air will help to force clouds out of our skies, and grant us a peaceful transition into Tuesday morning.
Lows tonight will take a dip into the low 40s, with a WSW wind at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny skies will see us out the door on Tuesday morning, and will stay that way through lunchtime. We'll see some scattered clouds begin to bubble up during the afternoon, but unlike the clouds we saw on Monday, these will keep a more even share of the skies with sunshine. An isolated shower will be possible, proving little more than a nuisance where they do develop.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s, keeping us a handful of degrees above average for mid-April. A few locations near Flint may top 60. Expect SW winds at 5-15 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.