Good Sunday morning/afternoon! Despite the weather, we hope you have a great weekend ahead.
After the start of the weekend brought rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow, we get a chance to clean up for the second half of the weekend.
Here's a look at the different winter precipitation types we received.
Small snow chances do arrive into Monday.
Get out latest forecast here!
Winter Weather Alerts
For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
Today & Tonight
We expect the bulk of any precipitation to exit the region by the late morning hours.
Some roads will still be slick from the snow from the night before or just any secondary untreated roads. Still plan for some extra driving time Sunday morning.
Even with recent Lakeshore flood warnings expiring, Lakeshore and inland flooding will continue to be an issue for today.
Inland flooding is expected to be at its worst along I-69. Flood Warnings are in place for multiple Mid-Michigan rivers and low lying areas. Get the latest information on flood warnings here.
Conditions look to slowly improve into the afternoon. A few breaks in the clouds will be possible for the second half of the day.
Highs only look to land into the mid 20s. Good news is winds look to back off into Sunday.
Chances for a few isolated snow showers ahead of another weak system will be possible into the late evening and overnight hours of Monday. No major accumulations expected compared to the the weekend storm. A quick dusting to around an inch looks to be the worst of it.
Lows Sunday night dip down into the upper teens for most. Still expect some slick spots on any untreated surfaces; bridges, overpasses, sidewalks, parking lots, etc.
Monday
Some isolated snow showers will be possible especially throughout the morning hours. Could cause some more slick spots for the main morning commute will temperatures starting the morning well below freezing (32°).
Clouds look to win out over the sunshine. Still a few rays will be possible, but expect a mostly cloudy sky to carry throughout the day.
Temperatures will begin to warm above freezing into the afternoon. Highs expected to crest around the mid and upper 30s. This should help the melting process on any untreated surfaces.
Be smart and stay safe this weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.