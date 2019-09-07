Sun's going to be a bit more scarce on Sunday, but the second half of the weekend is not going to be a total loss.
Overnight
Clouds will continue to pile in across lower Michigan overnight as a storm system spreads east from the central United States. With Saturday afternoon's isolated showers moving on, we'll be left with dry conditions for the remainder of the night, despite the returning clouds.
Lows will take a slightly cooler turn behind the departing cold front, dipping to around 50 degrees in most locations by morning.
Sunday
The second half of the weekend will continue with mostly cloudy skies, but if not for high pressure ducking south from central Canada, the day could have fared a bit worse. The high will help to deflect the core of the approaching storms system southward into the Ohio Valley, taking most of the associated wet weather with it. Still, a spotty shower cannot be completely ruled out, but no major disruptions to Sunday activities are expected.
Keep on enjoying the Fall-like air with highs leveling out in the middle 60s! A light NE wind off of Lake Huron will reinforce the cool air, coming in at 5-10 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.