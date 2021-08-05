Hazy sunshine dominated the skies again on Thursday, but we've got some changes brewing for the end of the week!
Overnight
Partly cloudy skies will hold until about 3:00 AM. Clouds will build from there, setting us up for a mostly cloudy start on Friday. Temperatures will remain mild, falling to the low 60s and it will be a bit muggy too.
Friday
After repetitive weather all week, we'll see some changes to wrap up the work week on Friday. The previously-mentioned mostly cloudy skies will continue throughout the day as a trough of low pressure tracks through the Great Lakes. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible in during the afternoon, with slightly more numerous storms possible during the evening and into Friday night.
The additional clouds will hold temperatures back slightly, but we'll still see highs top out in the low 80s. Humidity levels will be on the increase as well, with a southwest wind at 6-12 mph.
Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout Friday night. Warm and muggy conditions too, with lows headed for the mid 60s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
