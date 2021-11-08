After a few days of sunny and warm November weather, we're headed into a roller coaster ride for the rest of the week!
Tonight
Following Monday's sunny skies, clouds will begin to trickle back in tonight as a slow-moving cold front settles over the state. Despite the returning clouds, we won't see any rain tonight and conditions will remain comfortably mild by November standards. The only concern into Tuesday morning will come in the form of some patchy fog developing overnight. Plan on allotting yourself some extra driving time in the morning as visibility may change quickly from location to location.
Temperatures will dip into the low and mid 40s, remaining around 10 degrees above average for early November! Winds will be light and variable.
Tuesday
Fog on Tuesday morning will steadily burn off, but skies will run on the cloudier side by the time that happens. We may manage a peek of sunshine from time to time, but expect much grayer skies overall compared to what we enjoyed over the weekend.
With the cold front still drifting overhead, spotty light showers and drizzle will begin to break out around lunchtime, and will persist into the first half of Tuesday evening until the cold front passes east of the region. While some rain is possible for everyone, chances are greatest along and south of US-10 and from the Tri-Cities south and east. We're talking nuisance-variety rain here, but it will still be enough to make for some slippery spots here and there on the roads. Rainfall amounts will generally run less than 0.25".
Temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday, but will still run a few degrees above average. We'll look for highs in the mid 50s with a NNE wind at 4-8 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
