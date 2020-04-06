Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the week.
As we start a brand new workweek, we'll turn up the "heat" a little bit, with warmer temperatures for the first half of this week. Unfortunately, the catch is we'll see some rain chances to go along with it.
On top of that, enjoy the warm temperatures while they're here. We're also tracking a cool down by late week.
Here's the forecast!
Tonight
Clouds will slowly increase into the late afternoon and especially evening hours.
Ahead of our next round of unsettled weather, dry conditions are expected to hold through the evening for most, if not all of Mid-Michigan.
The only exception may be our far southwestern zones toward Gratiot and Shiawassee counties. Showers are largely expected to stay to our south, but may get just close enough to clip these regions into early Tuesday morning. This is no guarantee but of course, we don't want you to be surprised.
Expect overnight lows to have a large range to them, ranging from the low 30s in the far north to middle 40s south.
Mid-Week
We'll have chances for precipitation just about every day through the weekend.
With that being said, there will be plenty of dry time in between these chances and a few of them come toward the evening hours with dry days.
The first of those chances will come on Tuesday. While parts of Tuesday should be dry, periods of isolated showers won't be out of the question throughout the day. Into the evening, showers and a few thunderstorms will move in from the west. These showers and storms should make a quick exit by Wednesday morning.
Wednesday looks to be a really nice day for the middle of the week with sunshine and highs in the 60s.
However, it's Wednesday night's rain chances that will usher in changes for the rest of the week. Showers will be possible late Wednesday evening as a cold front approaches from the west. Those showers will remain possible on Thursday as well with the chance of some mixing not out of the question.
Not only will that cold front allow for some showers, but it will also bring our temperatures back below average right through the weekend. The Climate Prediction Center's long range outlook also suggests cooler than average temperatures in the extended forecast as well, all the way out to April 19th.
Now for some perspective, highs this time of year average around the upper 40s in the north to the lower 50s south. So this doesn't necessarily mean we'll be looking at highs in the 30s. However, 40s seem like a good expectation most days moving forward.
Of course, spring in Michigan is always full of surprises, so we'll be sure to keep you posted over the next few weeks.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
