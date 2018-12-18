Happy Wednesday! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope you've had a chance to enjoy some of the sunshine that's been around recently.
While we started with a little bit of sun, more clouds have moved in. The weather will be changing with a more active weather pattern shaping up for the latter half of the week.
We break down your forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Winds will continue their south southwesterly trend, running about 5 to 15 miles per hour. This will keep wind chills feeling like the 20s most of the evening.
Mostly cloudy skies expected to hold through the overnight period, with a few showers mixing in late tonight. Lows will remain mild by December standards with lower and middle 30s for Thursday morning.
