Clouds brought a few nuisance showers with them on Tuesday, but we'll trend a little brighter for the middle of the week!
Tonight
Clouds will continue to break up this evening behind Tuesday's cold front. Mostly clear skies will take over for just about everyone by midnight, and will stay that way as we look toward Wednesday morning. Patchy fog will again be possible, with the highest chance falling across the Thumb and into the Flint metro area. Patchy frost will also be possible, especially in areas north and west of the Tri-Cities.
Temperatures will take a dip into the low 30s, with light and variable winds.
Wednesday
Sunshine should give us a beautiful start to our Wednesday morning with temperatures for most out the door in the 30s.
Going into the afternoon, highs should land around the low and mid 50s.
Clouds will gradually increase through the day and we'll trend mostly cloudy during the later afternoon into the evening. Despite the clouds, we'll stay dry through the daylight.
A few showers may develop overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, but these are expected to be light and fairly scattered. The bulk of a more concentrated round of rain is expected to arrive into the late afternoon and evening Thursday.
Late Week / Weekend Outlook
This upcoming weekend will be much different than what we observed last weekend.
Temperatures are expected to drop back into the 40s for highs as a colder airmass is ushered into Mid-Michigan.
Stronger winds turning more west and northwest for the weekend will be the precipitation with the system itself along with added lake-effect enhancement could mean snow showers mixing in.
While too early to talk about any definitive accumulations, chances will be there for some to see light accumulations with soil temperatures dropping, allowing for better chances for snow to stick and not melt right away.
Like always, stay tuned this week for updates to this weekend forecast!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.