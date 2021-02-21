Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend has been going well.
Our dry weekend will continue for most of today, then the snow moves in for a wet start to the workweek.
Today & Tonight
Our dry conditions will continue for all of the daytime hours. Clouds will start moving in during the mid-day hours, giving us mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Our high temperature will be in the low 30s with a south wind of 5 to 15 mph.
Going past dinner time, the main time frame for this light snow/mix will be late Sunday into early Monday morning.
As for snow totals, we can expect a general 1-3" regionwide when all is said and done.
Some locally higher totals along US-127 and southwest could approach 4". We'll also keep an eye on some possible mixing farther south into Monday morning. This is an overall look at the snow potential for the region.
Nothing major by any means, but just enough to make travel slick for Monday morning. Good news is with temperatures closer to freezing, salt on the roads will be more effective in the melting process.
Monday
We'll start out with some snow for your Monday, with the potential for a wintry mix along our I-69 counties. Roads will be slick in some spots, but overall they'll just be wet. You may want to add just a couple of minutes onto your morning commute. Highs will approach the mid 30s, with a west wind from 10 to 15 mph.
Next Week
We will have the chance for a few more light rounds of mixed precipitation Tuesday morning and then again Wednesday. Some minor accumulations will be possible, but nothing major.
The bigger story will be the "warmer" temperatures for the beginning of the week.
Not only do we look to reach above freezing (32°), but we look to have a run at hitting 40° for some on Tuesday!
Check out the temperature trend going into next week.
Late week is looking mainly dry before temperatures even-out in the low 30s by next weekend. Stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.