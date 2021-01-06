Gray skies were a familiar sight across Mid-Michigan on Wednesday, and they still show little inclination to go anywhere.
Tonight
More of the same tonight as clouds continue to hold firm over the region. High pressure situated over Lake Michigan will keep conditions quiet at least, although a few flurries will be possible. Due to the damp air mass in place, cooling temperatures will likely lead to condensation on the roads again overnight, meaning roads may be a bit slippery into the Thursday morning commute.
Low temperatures will again take a dip toward the upper 20s and low 30s, with northerly winds at 5-10 mph.
Thursday
Would you be shocked if I told you skies would remain mostly cloudy again on Thursday? Hopefully not, because that's exactly what I am telling you. Light northerly winds will continue to funnel moisture in off of Lake Huron and Lake Michigan, reinforcing much of the cloud cover already in place. Peeks of sun are possible, but not likely based on how things have played out all week thus far.
Highs will top the low 30s.
