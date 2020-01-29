Another day and night of the same old, same old...
Tonight
More of the same this evening and tonight. Cloudy skies will remain locked in over the Great Lakes, but we'll remain free of any snow showers or flurries. Low temps will again slide into the low 20s.
Thursday
We'll do another lap on Thursday. Skies will remain cloudy even with high pressure continuing to hover over the Great Lakes and southern Canada. Still no threat for any snow showers, with highs hitting the low 30s. Light and variable winds.
I'm sure you'll be shocked to hear that conditions will not be changing on Thursday night, either. Still cloudy, with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.
Friday
A small change on Friday, just not one that entails any more in the way of sun. Cloudy skies will carry us through the day, yet again, but there will be the chance for a few isolated snow showers thanks to a disturbance over the high Plains falling apart as it moves east. Whatever flakes do fall, we do not anticipate anything in the way of accumulation and minimal impacts to travel. Highs Friday will inch their way back into the mid 30s.
