Good Saturday evening/night Mid-Michigan! We hope your enjoying the weekend.
After some stubborn clouds and shower to start the weekend, we expect a brief window of dry time going into Sunday. However, the forecast may have a few tricks to deal with before a big cooldown arrives this upcoming week.
We're also tracking the chance for a few snowflakes next week too.
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight (Saturday)
Clouds will slowly decrease from the NW to the SE going into the later evening and overnight hours tonight. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be the theme into Sunday morning.
Skies clearing will hopefully allow for some of us to see the Northern Lights overnight! The best chance for Mid-Michigan looks to be setting up NW of the Tri-Cities with the timing around midnight into early Sunday morning. More on the Northern Lights can be found right here.
Lows will be chillier than the last few nights, dropping into the middle and upper 30s. Could have a few low 40s where clouds take a bit longer to clear SE.
Halloween (Sunday)
We start the day dry with some sunshine mixing in to start! Clouds will quickly be on the increase going towards lunchtime into the afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front.
That cold front will hold the chance to spark a few isolated showers, but it won't be raining the entire afternoon or evening. If you'll be out Trick-Or-Treating, just keep an eye on the sky before venturing out with the kids!
Highs Sunday will be milder than the cool end of the workweek, reaching the mid 50s! The passage of the cold front will create some breezy conditions, though, with a west northwest wind from 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times.
Temperatures will be chilly once again going into Sunday night and Monday morning. Lows in the 30s will lead to some frost development.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will carry into the new week. Still could have a few isolated showers or even snowflakes mixing in. Better chances north as winds will turn more westerly.
Cooldown this Upcoming Week
After the passage of a cold front Sunday, cooler air will rush into Mid-Michigan and stick around for most of the week. Highs will only reach the 40s with overnight lows in the 30s and even upper 20s. This will put high temperatures below normal, close to double digits. Quite the contrast to the mild October we had!
Mid-week Tuesday into Wednesday will be the better chance for a few more lake-effect showers along with mixing in some snowflakes; especially for the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
