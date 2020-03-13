Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend.
Showers moved in last night but have quickly moved out just in time for the morning drive. We should get a good chance to dry out today and it looks like we'll keep that going right through the weekend. The difference between this weekend and last? Cooler temperatures will be returning.
Today & Tonight
Beyond the wet roads left behind from our departing system, everything is in good shape for the morning drive. Temperatures as of 4 AM are in the 40s for most, but those will be quickly falling into the lower and middle 30s for the later morning commutes.
Those temperatures will be cool enough, but a westerly wind will keep things feeling like the 20s at times this morning. That wind will be sticking around through the day, sustained around 15 to 25 miles per hour, gusting between 30-40 miles per hour at times.
Highs may have already been achieved for the day at midnight, but our afternoon temperatures should rebound into the upper 30s to middle 40s. With our aforementioned westerly wind, it will likely feel more like the 30s.
Skies will start the day mostly cloudy, but we should gradually clear out this afternoon and evening allowing for some sunshine. Your Friday evening plans will remain rain-free with temperatures falling through the 30s, eventually landing in the middle and upper 20s overnight.
Saturday & Sunday
Skies will gradually fill back in with some cloud cover on Saturday as a system passes by to our south. We won't see any rain or snow from that system, just the spill over cloud cover.
A northerly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour will keep things cooler with the middle 30s to around 40 for the afternoon hours.
Skies clear out Saturday night into Sunday, giving us a mostly sunny finish to the weekend. Winds will take more of a northeasterly turn on Sunday, which will keep things cooler in areas downwind of the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron on Sunday.
Expect highs on Sunday to range from the low 30s near the lakeshore to low 40s in inland location. That northeasterly wind will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
