Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and hope you've had a chance to enjoy some of the sunshine that's been around recently.
While we may start with a little bit of sun today, things will be changing once again with a more active weather pattern shaping up for the latter half of the week.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures out the door this morning range from the middle 20s to the low 30s, coming under a partly cloudy sky as clouds start to return to the area.
We are all dry this morning as well, which is great in terms of your Wednesday morning commute. Dry conditions should hold through today as well.
Any sunshine this morning will gradually fade as the day goes on, with a trend toward mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and evening. Even with the clouds, temperatures this afternoon should make a run at the lower and middle 40s.
Winds will continue their south southwesterly trend, running about 5 to 15 miles per hour. This will keep wind chills feeling like the 30s most of the day.
We stay quiet tonight, with mostly cloudy skies expected to hold through the overnight period. Lows will remain mild by December standards with lower and middle 30s for Thursday morning.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.