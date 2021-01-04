Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a wonderful week ahead.
Light snow moved out quickly on Sunday morning and we ended the weekend on a quiet note after a busy week with winter weather last week. This week? It appears to be a much different story. Our weather will be much more relaxed through this week, but if you're hoping for a ton of sunshine don't get your hopes up. Clouds will be very stubborn and linger like that house guest who overstays their welcome.
Today & Tonight
Although it may be a bummer for our moods, the morning commute should be fairly smooth much of this week as these clouds aren't expected to produce a ton of wet weather. Out the door this morning, temperatures are in the 20s and 30s, with a light west southwesterly wind.
With clouds stuck in place and minimal sunshine, if any, temperatures won't move much. Highs should land in the lower and middle 30s again this afternoon, joined by a southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour. This should be enough to keep wind chills in the 20s most of the day.
Dry weather holds through much of this evening, but late tonight into Tuesday morning a cold front is expected to move in from the west.
This cold front could lead to a few light snow showers or drizzle into the morning commute and parts of Tuesday. However, any snowfall accumulations should be minimal and we don't expect major issues. We'll just have to keep an eye out on the roads if that drizzle comes with temperatures below freezing as there could be some icy areas that develop.
Overnight lows will be in the 20s by Tuesday morning, with a light west southwesterly wind.
The Week Ahead
Beyond the snow shower and drizzle chances on Tuesday, there isn't much to talk about in your forecast this week. If our weather is anything this week, it's consistent.
Temperatures will remain in the lower and middle 30s right through the end of the week in most areas, with 20s showing up from time to time in our cooler locations by the end of the week. For reference, our usual high is right around 30.
With no major systems expected to pass through, or any strong cold fronts to bring some dry air into the region and clear us out, our weather pattern remains pretty stagnant and our clouds won't be going anywhere. While we can't rule out breaks of sun here and there, mostly cloud skies will largely dominate our skies through the end of the week.
Although we can't rule out any minor lake-effect precipitation chances later this week, it appears those will be at a minimum as well so we'll keep your forecast dry for now.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.