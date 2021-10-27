Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point.
After some rain to start the week, many areas got a chance to dry out on Tuesday with some sun. The exception was the Thumb and some of our northeastern areas near the lakeshore where lake-effect clouds and a few showers lingered.
Although clouds will return to the area today, we'll at least have a chance to dry out.
Today & Tonight
It should be an easy commute this morning, with just mostly cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures aren't quite as chilly as yesterday, with mostly 40s out the door and a minor wind chill, if any at all, as winds have lightened up considerably.
Thanks to the warmer start this morning, we should be able to warm up a bit more than yesterday, even with gray skies. Highs should manage the lower to middle 50s this afternoon and the wind chill won't be as much of an issue today, with winds remaining around 5 to 10 miles per hour out of the north northeast.
Dry weather continues this evening, with just a continuation of mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover around 50 and the 40s most of the evening, then stay fairly steady in the middle to upper 40s for overnight lows. Patchy fog may develop if skies break up in places.
Thursday Night & Friday Rain
Our next chance of rain isn't too far away, but know that all signs are pointing to the TV5 viewing area staying dry during the daylight hours of Thursday. T
he latest data this morning suggests that many areas will stay dry through 12 AM Friday morning. This gives you another chance to get anything done outdoors that you need to while the ground is dry.
Highs on Thursday will be the warmest of this week, with middle 50s to near 60 during the afternoon.
Once rain returns, we're in for another unsettled day on Friday with gray skies and off and on showers. Thankfully, most of the rain appears to be on the lighter, steadier side rather than consistent downpours.
Unfortunately, showers will linger most of the day so there will be yet another chance for rain during your Friday evening plans, including week one of the high school football playoffs. We'll be able to be more specific by Friday on the finer details, but plan for at least the possibility at this point.
Rainfall amounts thankfully shouldn't get too out of control, with generally 0.50" or less by the time this system pulls away early Saturday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.