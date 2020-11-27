Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
While it wasn't a huge improvement as clouds remained stubborn, it was at least nice to get rid of some of the fog on Thanksgiving and have a chance to dry out. As for our Friday, it looks like clouds will hang tough for one more day, but brighter skies are just around the corner for a nice reward for the weekend.
Today & Tonight
If you're headed out early this morning, it doesn't appear we're in for any major challenges for the morning drive. A cold front is passing through the region this morning, but it's largely expected to pass through dry. At worst, a few isolated areas could see some spotty drizzle or a light shower.
Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s for the morning drive, with a light westerly to southwesterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour. Wind chills are pretty minor.
High temperatures this afternoon won't deviate much from our temperatures this morning. We expect most areas to top out in the middle 40s with a wind that becomes westerly this afternoon around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Dry weather carries us through your Friday evening and skies will have a better chance to clear late tonight into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will settle in the 20s and low 30s with the clearing skies.
Saturday & Sunday
Your weekend forecast will certainly be a nice change of pace from much of this week, with bright sunshine expected through both days this weekend.
A southwesterly wind flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour will stick around much of the weekend as well, bringing our temperatures into the middle 40s both days. Sunday could be even warmer with upper 40s to near 50 in our warmest spots.
Storm System Early Next Week
Chatter is increasing about the potential for a winter storm system to impact parts of the region early next week in the Monday and Tuesday time frame. It's important to know that while we are keeping an eye on the possibility for a good snowfall, it's far from a sure thing with this system coming with a lot of moving parts.
There are still some uncertainties on where this storm system will track, which will ultimately have consequences on where the heaviest precipitation would fall.
Questions also remain on just how long the system could linger over our area, with the European model indicating an exit on Tuesday, while the American GFS model has the system lingering through parts of Wednesday. This could have consequences on how much rain or snow we receive as well.
The bottom line in all of this, is stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer. If you see any outlandish or unrealistic snowfall maps posted on Facebook, remain skeptical of them, at least for snow.
As better information becomes available, we will keep you posted.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
