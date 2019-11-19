Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
Although it certainly wasn't an active day, clouds were hanging tough around Mid-Michigan for the start of the week and it doesn't appear they're going to be leaving us anytime soon.
But while the clouds hang around, it doesn't look like any major wet weather will be moving in until later in the week, so our generally quiet stretch of weather continues for a little while longer.
Today & Tonight
Just like yesterday, some spotty drizzle will remain possible and with some areas falling below the freezing mark this morning, we can't completely rule out the possibility of some freezing drizzle. Areas of freezing fog may be possible, too.
Be aware of that possibility as you make your morning commute today. If you need a quick check of your temperatures before leaving the house, head to our Weather page!
Outside of that drizzle threat, skies should remain overcast to mostly cloudy through the day, and a bit of haze may develop, too. This should keep the dreary, grungy conditions in place for the duration of our Tuesday. Winds will remain light as well, giving the air mass very stagnant feeling.
With all of the clouds around, high temperatures should obtain similar values to yesterday, with middle 30s to low 40s the expected target this afternoon.
Clouds will hang tough into the evening and overnight, with just a slim chance for drizzle. Fog will remain possible, too. Overnight lows should settle into the 20s and 30s again, keeping the possibility of a few icy patches in the forecast into Wednesday morning's commute.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
