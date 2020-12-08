Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
It wasn't a bad Monday by early December standards, and a few locations even managed a few periods of sunshine here and there. Unfortunately that wasn't for everyone and today won't provide much help, but we should have better chances to soak up that vitamin D after our Tuesday.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, it should be a smooth morning commute. Skies have briefly cleared out in many areas, allowing our temperatures to dip into the teens and 20s.
With a light wind, if any, that also brings frost back into the picture, so you may need to defrost or scrape the windshield if you park outside.
While some may start with some sunshine this morning, don't expect that to last too long. Clouds will quickly be on the increase through the morning and we will trend mostly cloudy. This will keep our temperatures capped in the middle to upper 30s again today in most areas.
Winds will turn a bit more west southwesterly today, but will pick up to around 5 to 15 miles per hour, keeping wind chills mostly in the 20s.
With mostly cloudy skies through the evening, temperatures should remain fairly steady in the middle 30s and that should hold true through much of the overnight as well.
Overnight lows should settle in the lower and middle 30s, with 20s in our coolest spots.
Looking Ahead To Late Week
One notable trend in our models this morning has been a cooling trend in the late week and early weekend time frame. On Monday morning, it appeared we'd have a chance to be well into the 40s and perhaps close to 50. Today, those numbers have cooled off quite a bit, closer to the 30s and low 40s.
Fluctuations aren't uncommon this far out in time, but that's a sizable change in 24 hours, so it has our attention.
It appears that change can be attributed to our weekend storm system trending a little more southeast in its path than 24 hours ago. With a farther southeast track, that keeps at least parts of our region on the cold side of the system, which could mean a better chance at snow this weekend for parts of the region while others see rain.
As we move forward, where that system ultimately tracks will be critical for whether your town sees rain or snow this weekend.
With that being said, it's important to remember it's only Tuesday. And as we saw from our last snow last week, forecasts can change quickly, so be skeptical of any snowfall maps you might see over the next few days that suggest specific totals.
Bottom line for now? Just keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer. We'll keep our eyes on it.

Stay warm, everyone!
