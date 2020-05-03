Hello Mid Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a wonderful week ahead.
While warm temperatures will continue to end out the weekend, a cooling trend is expected into next week.
Most of the week is also trending mainly dry.
Here's the forecast!
Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisories go into effect from Huron and Sanilac counties starting at 8 PM until Monday 4 PM. Get the latest information on your area here.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies will carry into the evening and overnight hours. Clouds will continue to increase into the overnight hours along along a passing cold front from the north.
Lows will drop back down into the upper 30s. A few notches cooler than previous nights.
Winds will turn more northerly around 5-15 mph.
Have a great rest of the weekend!
Monday
We can expect another good mix of sun and clouds throughout the majority of the day. More clouds for the morning; more sunshine for the afternoon. No precipitation looks likely at this point in the forecast.
The bigger topic of discussion will be the "cooler" temperatures behind a passing cold front.
Highs temperatures are expected to only reach back into the mid 50s; compared to the 60s and 70s from the weekend.
Remember average temperatures for early May in Mid-Michigan are the mid 60s.
Clouds will again slowly increase into the evening and overnight hours. Expect skies to become partly to mostly cloudy into Tuesday.
Lows Monday night will fall back into the mid and upper 30s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
