Good Friday evening/night Mid-Michigan! Your weekend is almost here!
We are still tracking some much-needed showers for Saturday. Good news, it doesn't look to be a complete washout for the weekend.
Warmer temperatures are in store for the extended forecast too.
Let's break down that forecast!
Tonight
Partly to at times mostly cloudy skies will be the case going later into the evening and overnight hours.
While on the low end, an isolated shower can't be ruled out late into Saturday morning.
Lows tonight settling in the low 40s with a breeze from the SW around 5-10 mph.
Saturday
We've been tracking a chance of showers for your Saturday.
We could have a few isolated showers for Saturday morning, but it looks like our best chances will come into the afternoon and evening hours with better chances also staying farther south.
As far as totals go, still not a major rainfall, but we will take any precipitation we can get right now as we are technically into the first drought stage ("Moderate Drought").
Here's an idea of how much rain we will receive. Totals will likely range from around .1-.25" when all said and done.
Highs Saturday looks to climb into the mid and upper 50s near 60.
Showers chances begin to wrap up late Saturday night into Sunday morning. While the chance is low, colder air on the backside of this system may produce a few mixed in snowflakes farther north.
Sunday
A decrease in clouds will be the theme going into Sunday; partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.
Highs for Sunday will be a touch cooler in the mid 50s by the afternoon.
Winds changing direction to the NW around 5-15 mph will help to keep temperatures a touch cooler for the second half of the weekend. At least Sunday looks to stay dry!
