Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You've made it to the halfway point!
What a difference a day makes right? Plenty of sun and warmth on Monday to chilly temperatures and a bit of snow at times on Tuesday. That's Pure Michigan for you, that's for sure. As for your Wednesday, the wild ride continues with below-average temperatures and another chance for rain and snow later on.
Today & Tonight
Skies cleared out overnight and we're certainly feeling it temperature wise this morning. If you're taking an early morning commute, plan for readings in the 20s as you step out the door, with teens anywhere we see a bit of wind. Thankfully that wind has lightened up considerably from yesterday afternoon.
Although skies may start with some sun this morning, we expect clouds to filter in through the morning hours with a trend toward mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Despite a southerly wind flow developing, our temperatures will be capped in the lower 40s in most areas.
Winds will be lighter today, only about 5 to 10 miles per hour, transitioning from westerly this morning to a southerly flow this afternoon.
As far as any wet weather is concerned, we'll have our next chance for rain and snow showers arriving later today. While we would start watching for the possibility for those showers as soon as this afternoon, the air mass has dried out quite a bit this morning. So although you may see rain or snow on radar, there's a good chance that much of it during the afternoon might evaporate before reaching us at the ground. It's going to take some time to overcome that dry air, so don't be surprised if you don't see much until later this evening.
The better chances for rain and snow will come as the evening hours go along, with the chances sticking around through the overnight as well.
While a bit of accumulation may be possible if any snow showers become more efficient, we don't expect anything significant. Perhaps the grass gets coated in a few areas but nothing extreme.
With plenty of clouds sticking around overnight, expect overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s into Thursday morning. Winds will turn easterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Stay warm, everyone!
