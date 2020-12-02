Sunshine made for a welcome change of pace on Wednesday, following two days of clouds and of course a blanket of snow across the Thumb. We'd love to keep it around, but it's early December in Michigan.
Overnight
Wednesday's clear skies will gradually give way to returning clouds overnight. The weather itself will not be problematic, but overnight travelers in the Thumb should use extra caution. Melted snow from Wednesday may refreeze as temperatures fall below freezing, leading to icy patches into the Thursday morning commute.
Lows will drop into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees, but with lighter winds tonight out of the WSW at only 5-10 mph.
Thursday
Sunshine won't be nearly as abundant on Thursday as clouds continue to pour in along with a weak trough of low pressure tracking through the state. Those of us who manage a fair amount of early sunshine, mainly locations south of Saginaw Bay, will see it quickly given up to mostly cloudy skies. We may manage a peek or two of sun here and there throughout the day, but expect quite a bit more gray in our skies overall. Even so, we'll remain dry until well into Thursday night, with high temperatures climbing into the low 40s. It will be breezier again, with WXW winds increasing back to 10-20 mph, so you can expect it to feel more like the 30s.
Mostly cloudy skies will continue on Thursday night as a second trough of low pressure tracks into the region. This disturbance will have just a little more energy than its predecessor, and may scare up a few isolated snow showers into Friday morning. No accumulation is expected, but the spotty snow showers could leave behind some slick spots on the roads in time for the Friday morning commute. Lows Thursday night in the low 30s.
