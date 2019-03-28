Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
It's been a great week of weather so far, and while Thursday won't be all that bad, our streak of mostly sunny days has come to an end. Clouds have moved back into the region overnight and will be sticking around for much of the day.
Today & Tonight
While not terribly widespread, a few showers have been passing through here and there. These showers are light and if you happen to run into one today, it shouldn't cause any significant disruption.
Temperatures are off and running this morning with most areas in the middle and upper 40s. With an enthusiastic southwesterly flow again today and the mild start, we should have no trouble jumping into the 50s in most areas for afternoon highs. Some low 60s aren't impossible.
While clouds will hang tough, it won't be impossible to break those up later on in the day, even more so as the evening progresses. Overnight lows will be cooler as we head into Friday morning, falling back into the 30s.
