Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope the rest of it is just as nice. You're almost to the weekend!
We've been on easy street so far this week in regards to our weather, but it looks like our wet weather chances will be returning to the forecast over the course of the next few days. At this point, it doesn't look nearly as heavy as our weather from the last few weekends.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, things should be pretty quiet. There are some snow showers showing up on radar to our west, but the current air mass is pretty dry so it's going to take some time before that snow manages to reach the ground.
Even so, the chances for snow today won't be all that high for most. The best chances will reside in the west toward US-127 in places like Mount Pleasant, Clare, and Houghton Lake. Other areas will have a chance too, the chances will just get lower as you go farther to the south and east.
We can't rule out some rain mixing in at times, but it appears today will be primarily snow. Any accumulations will be minor, if any.
Temperatures today are starting in the middle 20s to low 30s with a light wind coming in primarily out of the south. Wind chills are mostly in the 20s.
With extensive cloud cover moving overhead, high temperatures will be limited to primarily the middle 30s later this afternoon. Winds should stay light out of the south to southeast through the entire day.
Chances for precipitation should remain quite low through this evening for most locations, while slightly better chances will remain to the west. Overnight, the chance for scattered rain and snow will continue with better chances holding off until Friday.
Overnight lows should settle into the upper 20s to low 30s tonight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.