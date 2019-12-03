Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week yesterday and hope Tuesday is just as nice, if not better.
After a winter storm over the weekend and a few lingering snow showers yesterday morning, it appears things have quieted down quite a bit for our Tuesday. Unfortunately, as is the case every year, clouds have hung tough and it looks like sunshine will remain hard to come by for the next few days.
Today & Tonight
There shouldn't be too many issues as you get ready to step out the door today. There could be a bit of patchy fog here and there, but it doesn't appear to be a widespread thing as we kick off the 5 AM commutes.
If you do see fog, stay aware on the roads for any potential slick spots as most areas have fallen below freezing to start the morning.
Cloudy skies will hang tough most of the day, but it appears wet weather will be hard to come by for most locations.
A trough of low pressure to our west will be passing through and may kick up a few snow showers, possibly with some rain mixed in, but coverage shouldn't be too widespread. These showers aren't expected to be all that heavy either.
With the clouds around, don't expect much of a temperature jump later this afternoon, with mostly middle 30s expected this afternoon. Winds should be out of the southwest about 5 to 15 miles per hour, and that change in direction should alleviate any lakeshore flooding concerns for a day.
We should remain pretty steady temperature wise through this evening too, with 30s expected much of the night, along with some 20s popping up by Wednesday morning.
