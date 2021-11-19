Clouds are coming back for the weekend, but they won't be bringing any rain right away.
Tonight
Despite the increase in clouds, we stay dry tonight! Out at Holidays in the Heart of the City in Saginaw, you'll want to bundle up but will stay rain and snow free!
Low temperatures will be cold tonight in the lower 30s with readings in the 20s farther north. A 5 to 10 mph wind out of the south southwest will make it feel a few degrees cooler than your actual air temperature.
Saturday
Saturday, although cloudy, looks largely dry as we start the weekend. There are a few models hinting at some spotty precipitation that we'll keep our eyes on, but it's so minor thus far, that we'll lean with the dry forecast for now. Even if anything did develop, it wouldn't amount to much.
Southerly winds should allow our temperatures to warm up a little bit more than Thursday and Friday, but still plan on values around the lower to the middle 40s.
Dry weather should hold through your Saturday evening plans as well, with mostly cloudy skies expected to continue.
Sunday
Our next area of low pressure is expected to roll through the Great Lakes on Sunday, dragging a cold front across the area for the second half of the weekend.
Ahead of the front, high temperatures should have a chance to warm up into the middle 40s, which should keep rain the primary form of precipitation during the daylight hours.
Rain will be possible as soon as Sunday morning with scattered showers, but right now looks like a better bet into the afternoon and evening. Any rain that's still ongoing late Sunday night into Monday morning will have a chance to mix with or changeover to snow before the system pulls away. Right now, significant accumulation is not expected.
Behind our departing system, we'll transition to a lake-effect snow pattern for Monday, with 30s taking back over for highs.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
