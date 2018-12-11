Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and we send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
After a cloudy start, it was nice to see the sun break out during the afternoon hours. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like we'll be quite as lucky today. Clouds have already returned this morning and they'll likely be with us through the day.
Today & Tonight
Like yesterday morning, it is keeping us warmer when it comes to our temperatures with most readings in the upper 20s and low 30s. But as is the case many times this time of year, wind chills are down in the teens and 20s.
Highs should manage the lower and middle 30s again today despite the clouds, but prepare for wind chills to stay in the 20s most of the day.
Most of Mid-Michigan should stay dry despite the clouds. It is possible that a few locations see flurries, or a light snow shower. This is mainly for areas east of I-75. No significant accumulation is expected.
Skies may clear partially in spots late this evening and overnight, but mostly cloudy conditions will be the rule. Overnight lows in the lower and middle 20s look like a good expectation.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
