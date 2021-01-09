Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We made it to the weekend.
After experiencing some more sunshine to start the weekend, it unfortunately, looks to be short lived. More clouds return to end the weekend.
Any major precipitation chances look to hold off until late next week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Still expect some sunshine up until sunset this evening. Official at 5:19 PM.
Clouds will gather in our skies and increase again going later into the evening and overnight hours, but we'll keep conditions dry.
Lows tonight will settle near 20.
The small chance for some patchy fog/freezing fog will be on the table to develop into Sunday morning.
Sunday
Back to the all-too-familiar mostly cloudy skies on Sunday, but no widespread rain or snow is expected. Again, the small chance for some patchy fog/freezing fog will be on the table especially for the morning hours.
Winds from the west around 5-10 mph will help to aid in some lake effect cloud cover mainly off of Lake Michigan this time around. Similar to a set up with lake effect cloud cover in the Thumb Friday, some snow flurries can't be ruled out.
Highs will remain steady in the low 30s to round out the weekend.
Mostly dry with chances for flurries will stay in the forecast to end the weekend with more clouds into the evening and overnight into Monday morning.
Lows Sunday night drop into the mid 20s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
