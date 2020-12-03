Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. You made it to the second half.
Wednesday was just what we needed after a cloudy start to the week and temperatures weren't half bad either, with many areas reaching well into the 40s. A few locations along US-127 even managed to reach the upper 40s!
As for the rest of the workweek, changes are quickly on the horizon with our next round of snow showers on the way late tonight.
Today & Tonight
Despite the chance of snow returning to the forecast, we should have no trouble out the door this morning. Although clouds are returning, that will be a gradual process, so there may be some areas that sneak in a little sunshine this morning. If you're one of the lucky ones, mainly to the south, enjoy it! It won't last long.
Temperatures are mostly in the 30s this morning, but our westerly breeze continues around 5 to 15 miles per hour, keeping our wind chills in the 20s.
With mostly cloudy skies expected to take over today, we don't expect a huge warm up into the afternoon, with highs expected to top out around the middle 30s to near 40. Winds will be a bit more west southwesterly today.
Dry weather should continue this evening, with mostly cloudy skies holding strong. If you're out and about tonight, weather shouldn't be an issue for you.
Overnight into Friday morning, a cold front will be dropping in from the north and bring our next round of snow showers late tonight into the first half of our Friday. These snow showers are not expected to be heavy, but with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, we'll need to be mindful out on area roads.
Snowfall amounts shouldn't amount to anything extreme either, with well under an inch for most areas. If there is any exception, it would be a few areas of the Thumb who may get reach around 1" if everything comes together just right.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
