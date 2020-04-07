Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week yesterday and had a chance to enjoy what was a pleasant day overall.
The mild temperatures look to continue on Tuesday, but unfortunately our skies won't be quite as bright as our Monday and our next chance of wet weather returns today, with potential for a few stronger storms tonight.
Today & Tonight
As for this morning, everything should remain fairly quiet. We've had a few spotty sprinkles and showers pass through, but they haven't caused too much trouble. Temperatures are highly variable with some areas starting near 50, while others have fallen into the upper 20s at times in the far north.
Regardless of where you're starting the day temperature wise, expect temperatures to warm up quite a bit into the afternoon with plenty of 50s and 60s for highs by this evening. Lakeshore areas will be cooler.
Any showers from this morning should end fairly quickly, and we largely expect to stay dry, outside of anything isolated, through the early afternoon.
As we get closer to 5 PM tonight, we'll have to start keeping an eye on the radar for the development of another round of showers and thunderstorms. Once the showers and storms develop, we'll see chances last through about midnight or so before rain ends around midnight or shortly after.
With a warm front expected to lift northeastward into the area today, we have the potential to bring in a bit more heat and a bit more moisture which could lead to some stronger storm possibilities.
Outside of the far northern areas along M-55, most of Mid-Michigan is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather this evening, with 5 PM to 12 AM the time frame that we're keeping an eye on for the stronger storms. A Marginal Risk suggests severe weather is expected to be isolated in our region.
It's worth noting the better chances for severe weather are off to our south, but we're close enough to the higher Slight Risk zone to pay attention to the situation tonight.
If strong storms do develop, damaging wind gusts and hail are the main hazards. While it's a low chance, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out completely. As always, if severe weather develops, we have you covered as soon as any watches or warnings are issued.
Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30s to middle 40s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Stay warm, everyone!
