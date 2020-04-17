Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best for a wonderful weekend.
It was a decent Thursday overall in Mid-Michigan with some minor temperature improvement and a good amount of sunshine between the passing clouds. Unfortunately it looks like we're in for a bit of a speed bump in the forecast today, but the reward on the other side will be worth it.
Today & Tonight
Clouds are already on the increase this morning, but we are still dry for the early morning commutes here in Mid-Michigan. Temperatures aren't quite as cool as the last few mornings thanks to the increased cloud cover. We're mostly in the upper 20s and low 30s.
There is a system passing by to our south through the Ohio Valley today that may get close enough to clip our area with snow, mainly affecting areas along I-69. We expect the bulk of this system to stay to our south, where those along I-94 could pick up between 1-4" of new snow.
For us, we expect accumulations, if any at all, to be very minor and limited to grassy areas. Although keep an eye out for bridges and overpasses where things may get slick.
- Track the system all day with our Interactive Radar.
It's possible we see a few scattered showers farther to the north that may mix with rain, but this would be a smaller chance and shouldn't be of major impact if they do develop.
High temperatures should warm up a bit more than yesterday this afternoon, outside of the areas that see snow. We should manage mostly middle 40s by the afternoon with southwesterly winds around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
We expect to dry out as the evening goes along, with decreasing clouds overnight setting us up for a cool night, but also the beautiful start to the weekend. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 20s to around 30.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday should be the nicer day of the weekend, with plenty of sunshine expected through the course of the day. We are expecting to develop more clouds as the afternoon and evening go along, although we'll stay dry.
With an enthusiastic southwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour and the added sunshine, highs should warm up nicely into the middle 50s for most by Saturday afternoon.
Showers will start to become possible into Sunday morning and we're expecting that shower possibility to linger through the course of the day. It's important to know that while the chance will be there, it doesn't appear to be an all day rain in any one spot with only light showers expected.
Highs should still reach into the 50s in many areas for the afternoon hours, but will be a bit cooler than Saturday and some of our coolest areas may drop back into the 40s.
Winds on Sunday should be lighter than Saturday, with a west northwesterly flow around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
