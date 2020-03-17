Another disturbance is on the way for Wednesday, but don't expect any major disruptions.
Overnight
Clear skies will persist through roughly 1:00 AM, followed by returning clouds ahead of another weak, disorganized disturbance. Dry conditions will prevail into Wednesday morning, but the early clearing will set the stage for a chilly overnight period.
Lows by daybreak will dip to the middle and upper 20s in most locations, with a light east wind at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday
The threat of showers is looking less and less impressive for Wednesday, with this latest disturbance likely to follow in similar footsteps to the one that passed through on Monday/Monday night. The morning drive will be a dry one under mostly cloudy skies, but we'll be on the lookout for an initial band of snow showers spreading northeast across the region around mid-morning. As impressive as this may wind up looking on the radar, little to no snow is actually expected to reach the ground, due to a layer of vary dry air at the surface. At worst, we may see a few flurries through early afternoon along parts of M-55.
Isolated light showers will track in during the afternoon, possibly mixed with a few snowflakes north of the Tri-Cities, but still little to no disruption is expected. Highs will top the low to mid 40s, with an ESE wind at 6-12 mph.
Have a great night!
Stay warm, everyone!
