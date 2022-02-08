Good Tuesday evening! We hope you've had a great Tuesday and hope it's a relaxing evening ahead.
It took awhile to get there, but we managed to see some sunshine this afternoon and temperatures have hovered around the same territory as yesterday, which is much closer to normal than we have been recently.
We've been on the dry side as well, but enjoy that while it lasts, as we expect our next round of wet weather to return tomorrow.
This Evening & Overnight
Dry weather should continue through the evening hours, with just an increasing cloud trend tonight. Most of those clouds will return after the sun goes down, so many will be able to enjoy every ounce of sun that's left tonight.
With clouds returning into the overnight and a warm front passing through, expect temperatures to rise through the night after cooling briefly into the middle and upper 20s. By the morning commutes and bus stops, many will be in the 30s.
With winds out of the south southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour, wind chills will be closer to the 20s.
Wednesday
We can't rule out some spotty areas of drizzle or a few flurries during the morning tomorrow, but at this juncture it appears most areas will be dry for the morning commutes.
Highs on Wednesday are expected to jump into the middle 30s thanks to a southwesterly flow (5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph), with even a few upper 30s before the cold air returns behind a passing cold front.
Despite the warmer temperatures, our temperatures aloft are still expected to be largely around freezing or below, which should keep snow our primary form of precipitation. The snowflakes may melt on the way down and will have trouble accumulating, but will still be falling. If any mixing occurs, it would still likely just be a few spotty areas of drizzle.
Any accumulations on Wednesday should be around 0.5" or less, if any at all.
As temperatures cool late Wednesday into the morning hours of Thursday, any showers should remain primarily snow. Overnight lows on Wednesday night will be in the 20s.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
