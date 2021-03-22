The gorgeous weather we enjoyed over the weekend followed right on into the new work and school week on Monday. How much more can we squeeze out before things cool back down?
Tonight
Still plenty to enjoy this evening, with partly cloudy skies hanging on in most areas until about midnight. Evening temperatures will mostly hover in the 60s and upper 50s, and with sunset not hitting until just before 8:00 PM, you've got plenty of time for an evening walk, bike ride, or to just sit and enjoy some open windows.
Clouds will increase after midnight as a slow-moving cold front over Wisconsin continues to slowly drag itself toward us. Even so, no need to worry about any rain from those clouds just yet. Expect dry and comfortable conditions throughout the night, with lows headed for the mid 40s and a southerly wind at 6-12 mph.
More Active This Week
Tuesday should remain rain free for most, as our air mass remains dry from the beautiful stretch of weather we've been on the last few days. You may see some specks of green on the radar here and there through the day, but those showers will have an incredibly tough time actually reaching the ground, and if they do, they'll likely be sprinkles.
Rain chances will start going up late Tuesday night, mostly after midnight, into the day on Wednesday as a cold front starts approaching from the west. Showers will be likely for a time on Wednesday before quickly moving out into Wednesday night.
Thursday will likely start dry, but it will be a short break. Another storm system is expected to move in Thursday night and stick around through Friday. For now, this system does look like it will fall mostly as rain. However, there are some signs there could possibly be a bit of snow/mix included in that as well.
We'll watch this as we go through this week as it's still too far out to get specific.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.