Unseasonably cold conditions on Tuesday were at least accompanied by some sunshine, but the same can't be said for Wednesday.
Overnight
Skies will remain overcast tonight as clouds roll in ahead of a developing winter storm over the southern Plains. Despite those clouds, quiet conditions will again prevail along with cold temperatures. Lows will dip into the low 20s, with easterly winds at 6-12 mph. That will push wind chills into the teens at times, so be prepared for another cold start in the morning!
Wednesday
As a rapidly-intensifying nor'easter takes aim at the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Wednesday, we'll mostly be watching from the sidelines here in Michigan. We'll start the day with cloudy skies, and dry conditions for the morning commute. Shortly after midday, we'll watch for a few snow showers to back in from the southeast along the I-69 corridor and across the Flint metro area. These will continue at times into the evening commute, and may track as far north as the Tri-Cities and US-10. Accumulation from any snow showers will be limited to northing more than a dusting, but that could certainly be enough to make for slick travel during the afternoon and evening.
Most highs should trend back toward normal in the low 30s, but an easterly wind at 10-20 mph will keep wind chills closer to the teens and low 20s throughout the day. Continue to dress warmly!
Snow showers will end late Wednesday evening, leaving behind cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Lows in the mid 20s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.