The holiday weekend is getting off to a cloudier start, but that's not necessarily a sign of how the whole weekend will go.
Tonight
We'll carry the stray shower chance into the overnight hours, otherwise we'll have mostly cloudy skies. That amount of sky cover will keep lows a little more uniform tonight with middle and upper 50s around the area. Nobody will be dropping to the 40s like the previous couple of nights. All-in-all, it will be a quiet night with a light southeast wind.
Saturday & Sunday
The rest of Labor Day weekend is looking good overall! Skies will continue to run cloudier on Saturday, but we'll see some sun break through from time to time. Some showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening, but shouldn't create any significant disruptions to your outdoor plans. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 70s, continuing the comfortable conditions.
Looking to Sunday, we'll break into some sunnier skies, but the chance for a spotty shower will remain. Again, no major problems or disruptions are expected. Highs Sunday in the upper 70s, with a few folks just reaching 80.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
