Good Thursday morning! What a day Wednesday! Finally a chance to get outdoors. We hope you had a chance to enjoy it.
After a gray start to the week, sunshine was just what we needed, even if only for a day. Temperatures weren't bad either, with many of us reaching back into the 50s for afternoon highs.
While it won't be a terrible day on Thursday, our next chance of rain returns to the forecast and the chill in the air returns as well. Thankfully, Halloween still looks great for any activities!
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, we're a few degrees warmer than yesterday with some cloud cover moving back into the region. We're still in the 30s, but we're around 2-3 degrees warmer than this time Wednesday. Winds are pretty light, too, giving us a break on the wind chill.
We're starting the morning commute dry and should keep that trend going for the first part of today, despite an increase in cloud cover. Showers will eventually become possible late morning through the afternoon and evening as a northeasterly wind kicks up some lake-effect showers off of Lake Huron.
These showers aren't expected to be heavy, but will be a hit and miss nuisance through the day in areas downwind of Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay. Winds will pick up to around 5 to 15 mph with gusts near 25.
With clouds and showers around today, temperatures will take a step back from yesterday with highs only expected to be in the 40s today. These temperatures will likely feel a bit cooler at times with the wind chill.
Spotty showers will remain possible through this evening and overnight. While primarily rain during the daylight hours, as we cool down tonight it's possible we see a few snowflakes. No accumulation would be expected. The best chances overnight would be in the Thumb.
Overnight lows will settle in the 20s and 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Stay warm, everyone!
