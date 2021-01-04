We're looking at an uncharacteristically quiet start to January this week, and you may as well make friends with the clouds.
Tonight
It was cloudy all day, and it will remain cloudy all night. A persistent layer of low clouds will continue to hang over the state tonight, eventually thickening up as a weak surface trough approaches from Wisconsin. A few flurries may develop near daybreak, but the night will be dry for the overwhelming majority of us.
Lows will remain well above average, only falling to the upper 20s when we should be dipping into the upper teens. Light SW winds will continue at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday
The surface trough is expected to weaken further as it tracks east across Michigan on Tuesday. Spotty snow showers rolling in along US-127 around 7:00 AM will quickly weaken to spotty flurries for the rest of the region, which will persist on and off throughout the day. No snow accumulation will result, but you'll want to stay alert for slick spots on the road.
During the afternoon, some of the flurries will likely transition to drizzle as temperatures climb into the mid 30s. Add mostly cloudy skies outside of the flurries or drizzle, and it we'll just wind up with a generally dreary day.
