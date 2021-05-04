Gray skies again on Tuesday, but we're going to work on that for the middle of the week!
Tonight
More of the same cloudy skies for tonight. A few sprinkles will be possible, but no significant wet weather is expected. There will be a marked chill in the air, with lows headed to around 40 degrees. Northwesterly winds will be adding to that chill a bit, clocking in around 10-15 mph.
Wednesday
We'll put some sun back into our skies on Wednesday! Morning clouds will give way to increasing afternoon sunshine, as a swath of drier air filters in across the state. Mostly sunny skies will take over in most areas by 3:00 PM, and will hang on through sunset along with breezy conditions. Highs will still hover a bit below average though, with most of us on pace for the middle and upper 50s. Northwest winds will continue at 10-20 mph.
Clouds won't stay away long, sweeping back in over the region around midnight on Wednesday night. We'll remain dry during the overnight period though, with chilly lows in the upper 30s. Winds will ease to 5-10 mph out of the NNW.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.