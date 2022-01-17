Good Monday afternoon! We hope you had a great weekend and start to the new week.
More clouds, breezy conditions, and a few chances for some light snow going into this week. No big system look likely for this week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight (Monday)
Highs should manage to warm up into the mid and upper 20s near 30 later this afternoon.
With that said, winds will be breezy from the NW around 5-15 mph. Wind gusts will likely top out between 25-30 mph, which should keep wind chills in the teens most of the day.
Mostly cloudy skies should hang tough as well, with the chance for a few scattered flurries and light snow showers today. The best chance for the light snow showers that are slightly more intense than flurries would be found in the Thumb and in areas closer to Lake Michigan in our northwesterly zones near M-55.
Any accumulation today should be minor. 1" or less. However, knowing how lake-effect behaves, any bands setting up over the same location for a long period of time always has the chance to put down a few quick inches.
Any flurries and light snow should wind down this evening, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected overnight.
Overnight lows will settle in the mid teens to around 20. Our breezy NW winds are expected to diminish near 5-10 mph from the west.
Tuesday
Beyond a few flurries through the first half of the day, Tuesday should remain fairly quiet. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day.
Highs are expected to warm up into the 30s on Tuesday, feeling more like the teens still with a stronger south wind around 5-15 mph, gusting near 20-30 mph.
Our next system will look to bring another round of snow later in the afternoon into the evening hours.
At the moment, this round of snow looks to bring the best chances to the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, northern Thumb, and northward. Areas south of these regions will still have a chance for a few flakes, but the chances will drop off as you get closer to I-69.
This snow will stick around through the evening, before pulling away into Wednesday morning. Accumulations look minor, with around 1-2" near M-55 & north, dropping off to generally less than 1" as you go south.
Falling temperatures Wednesday with any moisture will pose the chance for slick roads into the second half of Wednesday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
