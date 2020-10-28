We got a badly-needed does of sunshine on Wednesday, along with a bump in temperatures that got us back to average for the final days of October. For now, this will prove to be a one-day event.
Tonight
Clouds will continue to increase this evening, leading to mostly cloudy skies overnight. The returning clouds will come from the combination of a cold front approaching from the northwest, and a complex storm system spreading north across the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley. Despite all of that, no rain is expected tonight as the cold front tracks southeast across the state.
Winds will turn calm during the overnight period, with lows dropping into the mid 30s by morning.
Thursday
It was a nice break on Wednesday, but temperatures will return to their below-average ways on Thursday thanks to a reinforcing of chilly air spilling in behind the cold front. Mostly cloudy skies will remain locked in as winds shift into the northeast at about 5-15 mph. This will spur on a few lake and bay effect showers between mid-morning and mid-afternoon, tracking inland from Lake Huron. Areas most likely to encounter these light showers include the Tri-Cities, north and south shores of Saginaw Bay, with lesser chances toward Flint and Mt. Pleasant. Most of this activity will wind down in time for the drive home, but stay alert for the possibility of wet roads on Thursday.
Highs will check in around 10 degrees below normal, reaching the mid 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.